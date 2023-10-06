[Oct 6, 2023] CuttingEdge: The Proverb Series - Chapter 11 (promo)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join
us on the NYSTV network as we journey through the Book of Proverbs
every Friday @12CST/1EST for the next 31 weeks. (Week 11 Chp11)
Proverbs is one among the most significant literature for wisdom training. It offers historical words of encouragement and wisdom from Hebrew monarchs such as Solomon to those closest to them.
https://nystv.org/livestream/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/4099882376759671
NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ
#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab
CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc
#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo
NYSTV on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!