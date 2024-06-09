ActInf GuestStream 055.1~ James Pang & Alex Fornito "Geometric constraints on human brain function"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Pang, Alex Fornito
"Geometric constraints on human brain function"
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06098-1
James C. Pang, Kevin M. Aquino, Marianne Oldehinkel, Peter A. Robinson, Ben D. Fulcher, Michael Breakspear & Alex Fornito
Nature (2023)
Published: 31 May 2023
