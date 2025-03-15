BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uninformed Consent (2022) - Canadian COVID 19 Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 6 months ago

Watch the official public release of Matador Films new “Uninformed Consent” documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada. 

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who’s controlling it, and how it’s being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet. 

The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man’s tragic loss. 

Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates. 

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films.

https://matadorfilms.ca/


Reviews:

Can't wait for this movie to come out. Crude propaganda "crisis of the uninjected" followed by censorship, reprisal, and totalitarian brute force on the people. I say bring it on!

Dr. Peter McCullough - Internist & Cardiologist - Professor of Medicine

 

This film reveals that we have been massively deceived by our own governments, public health, and mainstream media.

Ted Kuntz - President - Vaccine Choice Canada

 

This film reveals the truth of a long legacy of treason and criminal activities within governments, regulatory bodies, agencies and establishments.

If I have learned anything in my 47 years, it is that nothing good grows from the greed seed. Peaceful. United. Non-compliance.

Dr. Jessica Rose


Todd is a brilliant filmmaker who has a unique way of exposing the devastation to families from the mandates.

Odessa Orlewicz - Partner - Librti.com


This is the most powerful documentary of the Covid era.

Sherry Strong - Children's Health Defense Canada


To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

Keywords
fake newsvaccinationvaccinepropagandafear mongeringvaccine mandatesforced vaccinationcardiac arrestvaccine choice canadamiscarriagesgovernment deceptioncoronaviruscovid vaccinemrnaemergency use authorizationmyocarditissudden deathstillbirthspfizer shotfetal deathsernesto ramirez jrbrought to you by pfizermenstrual abnormalitiesjames thropcanadian documentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy