Red Pill Nation Hangout #363
1. 8:11 Brian Mulroney former Canadian PM dead at 84
2. 26:02 Canadian Government starts reading of Orwellian Online Harms Act
3. 1:07:45 Attempt on Tucker Carlson’s life foiled while he was in Russia
4. 1:26:11 Disney goes on massive purge of woke executives
5. 1:44:00 Corporate Section
A) Disney admits to losing $140 Billion in stock value since firing Gina Carano
B) VICE News is finally getting shut down
C) Bud Light has never recovered from Dylan Mulvaney Debacle
D) Google loses $90 Billion in value from the Google AI Debacle, and other things revealed
6. 2:13:28 James O’Keefe exposes Judge Engoron for creeping on women in Long Island Gym (Equinox) Gym runs block for Judge
7. 2:24:54 US Airman (Aaron Bushnell) that set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy!
