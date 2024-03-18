Red Pill Nation Hangout #363

1. 8:11 Brian Mulroney former Canadian PM dead at 84

2. 26:02 Canadian Government starts reading of Orwellian Online Harms Act

3. 1:07:45 Attempt on Tucker Carlson’s life foiled while he was in Russia

4. 1:26:11 Disney goes on massive purge of woke executives

5. 1:44:00 Corporate Section

A) Disney admits to losing $140 Billion in stock value since firing Gina Carano

B) VICE News is finally getting shut down

C) Bud Light has never recovered from Dylan Mulvaney Debacle

D) Google loses $90 Billion in value from the Google AI Debacle, and other things revealed

6. 2:13:28 James O’Keefe exposes Judge Engoron for creeping on women in Long Island Gym (Equinox) Gym runs block for Judge

7. 2:24:54 US Airman (Aaron Bushnell) that set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy!





