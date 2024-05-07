Watching for Omer Ushers in Palestinian State 05/07/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counting of the Omer is the 49 Days between Firstfruits and Pentecost. This year it’s between April 25 and June 13. The Lord spoke to Prophet Leslie Johnson and gave her 7 Newspaper Headlines. One of the headlines stated “Omer ushers in Palestinian State”. These headlines confirm the Fall of America, and today Pastor Stan shares in great detail what the future holds for our Nation.
