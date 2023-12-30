Create New Account
ΚH΄ Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μόρφου Νεόφυτo (27.12.2023)
Ἡ KΗ' Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο, πραγματοποιήθηκε στὶς 27 Δεκεμβρίου, 2023 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Παναγίας Χρυσελεούσης στὴν κοινότητα Ἀκακίου τῆς μητροπολιτικῆς περιφέρειας Μόρφου. Οἱ ἐρωτήσεις νὰ ἀποστέλλονται στὴν ἡλεκτρ. διεύθυνση: [email protected] Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox

christgreecepropheciesorthodoxymitropoliti morfou neofitosriligion

