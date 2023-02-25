Who I am-An Introduction, WHATS AHEAD, One body of Christ and Rapture

10 years in Military Industrial Complex, Christian since 1988, many dreams/visions of future including partially fulfilled 1988 dream of Obama becoming President then judgement. One Body of Christ dream during persecution. Teaching for 30 years on end times, bible literacy and renewal of the mind

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Blood of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find us on: Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries

on our website you can financially support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

Rumble where all 50 past teaching videos are: https://rumble.com/c/c-361675

YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DOuglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++