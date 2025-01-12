⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (12 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of an AFU motorised infantry brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, an artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kalinovo (Kharkov region) as a result of the successful offensive.

Russian units hit manpower and materiel of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade near Zagryzovo, Zapadnoye, Zagoruykovka, Dvurechnaya of the Kharkov region, Ivanovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic)

The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, six artillery guns, and two Anklav electronic warfare stations. Two ammunition depots have been wiped out.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces liberated Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of active offensive.

Russian units engaged formations of three mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a marine brigade close to Minkovka, Mayskoye, Markovo, Verolubovka, Fyodorovka, Ulakly, Dachnoye, Zvanovka, Seversk, and Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 troops, four Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

Two ammo depots have been wiped out.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of eight mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, a territorial defence brigade, a national guard brigade, and a nat'l police brigade near Krasnoarmeysk, Slavyanka, Petrovka, Alekseyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Novopavlovka, Udachnoye, Ukrainka, Zverevo, and Belitskoye (DPR).

AFU losses more than 450 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, a U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Turkish-made Cobra II armoured fighting vehicle as well as three motor vehicles, and seven artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the AFU defences. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, an air assault brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, a territorial defence brigade near Bogatyr, Konstantinopol, Razliv, Vremevka, and Velikaya Novoselka.



AFU losses more than 190 troops, a tank, seven motor vehicles, four artillery guns including a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of the two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a nat'l guard brigade close to Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Ponyatovka (Kherson region) and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops, five motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, and a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station. An ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 139 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 55 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,492 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,508 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,465 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,179 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.