X22 REPORT Ep. 3080b - [DS] Showed The People The Blueprint To Beat Them, Puzzle Coming Together

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3080b - May 28, 2023

[DS] Showed The People The Blueprint To Beat Them, Puzzle Coming Together





The [DS] has now shown the people the blueprint, they can fight back using their wallet and the [DS] cannot not do anything about it, they cannot arrest people for not shopping or buying a product. The [DS] has now lost the flow of information and they know at this point they will not be able to control again. This is why they are going to take this to a physical war. Trump the patriots know this playbook and this will wake up the rest of the people.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





