“Elon Musk”, Videogames, Race, Cancel Culture, Death of Masculinity, Jews Control Hollywood?

CTB 2024-08-02 “Elon Musk”

Topic list:

* “Elon Musk” is not a legal entity.

* “Elon Musk’s son Xavier” is now “Vivian”.

* The entertainment industry is far-Left and actively avoids inspiring you.

* All power, all money is far-Left. Why is that so?

* The subversive dangers of Luciferian videogames.

* “Christian Gospel singer” “John P. Kee” suffers from this Salvation-killing flaw.

* The language of “Christian apologetics”.

* What is the Name of God?

* “Cancel Culture” is the “new normal”.

* What really happened at Mei Lai in 1968?

* The casting choices for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie are ridiculous.

* What proves James Gunn is a Jesuit?

* Is the far-Left entertainment industry trying to humiliate Chris Hemsworth?

* Hollywood needs its actors and actresses to be this. Here’s why.

* What do George Carlin and Bob Newhart have in common?

* What do Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour all have in common?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen