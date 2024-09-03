Who Controls 99%+ of US Politicians & US Media?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who controls 99%+ of American Politicians and American Media?
Hint: It’s not a Russian or Chinese boogeyman. It’s AIPAC!!! - Regardless of who wins?
To track AIPAC and your Representatives, to see how much $$$money❤️ they've gained, follow this link:
Also, adding Mossad fact:
English translation of the former motto of the Mossad, a phrase from Proverbs 24:6, be-tahbūlōt ta`aseh lekhā milkhamāh (Hebrew: בתחבולות תעשה לך מלחמה), which means "By way of deception you shall engage in war."