Teachers Beware Hell is Extremely Hot

Teachers be very careful what you teach our kids as it is a quick way to wind up in Hell? Music by Send Rain Mrk 9:42 And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea. I’ve read this passage a hundred times and it dawned on me this isn’t just talking about unbelieving parents, or pastors teaching false doctrine. The biggest offenders are modern day teachers and our education system. It ranges from preschool all the way us to the universities. Imagine any child who was brought up in a Christian home, went to church, and that young child starts to go to public school. First thing the teacher does is teach country to what the Childs parents and church have taught them? If the child expresses a different opinion they are silenced. On tests the child has to answer the question country to what they have been taught. These Teachers fit this passage perfectly, they take a child who believes in God and they are told “What you have been told in a lie” I will teach you the truth? Mrk 9:42 And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.

