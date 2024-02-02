BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sean Hawkins on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 01 February 2024
On today's show, master of mushrooms Sean Hawkins tells the story of how he went from simply growing his own food for flavor to becoming an accomplished organic farmer and knowledgeable nutrition expert. Sean explains some of the positive benefits of mushrooms, makes the case that growing and eating organic is the best option, and comments on the story of Amish farmer Amos Miller’s battle with the US government over food rights.


GUEST OVERVIEW: Sean Hawkins is a mushroom grower, Soil Smith, teacher & student of regenerative agriculture, and citizen scientist. He is the owner of Cultivated Mind, a wellness-based mycology & herbal focused company that grows and sources "the highest quality organic mushrooms and herbs to provide the purest extracts possible." https://cultivated-mind.com/

