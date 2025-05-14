How Much Are Braces in El Salvador? Our Shocking Dental Visit

Are you thinking of getting dental work done abroad? Wondering how much braces cost in El Salvador compared to Canada or the U.S.? 🇸🇻🦷

In this video, I’ll walk you through our family’s experience getting dental work done in El Salvador — including cleanings, x-rays, fillings (no anesthesia!), and braces for our son Willem.

💬 We cover:

What the process looks like for orthodontics here









Cost breakdown of fillings, consultation & monthly visits









Why proximity to the clinic matters









And how this compares to dental care in Canada!









✅ Stay tuned until the end for a complete cost summary — you’ll be amazed at the savings.

📺 Related video: https://youtu.be/vFyekSLesJw





