How Much Are Braces in El Salvador? Our Shocking Dental Visit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you thinking of getting dental work done abroad? Wondering how much braces cost in El Salvador compared to Canada or the U.S.? 🇸🇻🦷
In this video, I’ll walk you through our family’s experience getting dental work done in El Salvador — including cleanings, x-rays, fillings (no anesthesia!), and braces for our son Willem.
💬 We cover:
What the process looks like for orthodontics here
Cost breakdown of fillings, consultation & monthly visits
Why proximity to the clinic matters
And how this compares to dental care in Canada!
✅ Stay tuned until the end for a complete cost summary — you’ll be amazed at the savings.
Don’t forget to like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and leave a comment if you’ve had dental care abroad or are thinking about it!
📺 Related video: https://youtu.be/vFyekSLesJw
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars