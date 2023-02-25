UKRAINE - Jews Flee, Whites Die

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
February 24, 20231,529 views
@MarkCollett
A year on from the outbreak of the conflict in the Ukraine and what has a year of fighting and nearly $150 billion in aid achieved? As the conflict enters its second year, the Judeo-American state seems committed to extending the fighting until the last white Ukrainian is dead – but what comes next for the Ukraine may be even worse…
Ways you can help contribute to my work:
BitCoin: bc1qzgjz953f4gznway0hvz6lx360yd2autdkwf6nu
Etherium: 0xb44739a8f2c57Cad38F96Aab8F2a0cA18258A7bA
BitCoin Cash: qpaaukrttfvq0j99gfl43hhs5q0tmhzfevkhp3r2c9
Monero: 42qypZQGMzNfFa5yXBxkqxL4iDw5cmzbtCC81dKcQbMrhLrsJUYAFSsLs9Um4hG32R5GfaqfgGj7oR6ZJ7pGyaY3FFu9HKD
You can also donate to my work via Entropy:
https://entropystream.live/app/markcollett
My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.
The Official Website:
http://www.thefallofwesternman.com/
FREE eBook download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3cctZ95PDYZTnRjSUd5VUtRR2c/view
Hardback Edition:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/mark-collett/the-fall-of-western-man/hardcover/product-23388841.html
Paperback Edition:
http://amzn.eu/9LaS7HN
PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.