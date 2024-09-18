🚨🚨ALERT 🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 CELL PHONE FREQUENCY EXPLOSION'S 🚨🚨 EMERGENCY ALERT TEST FOR CIVILIANS! 🚨🚨

CELL PHONE FREQUENCY EXPLOSION'S JUST HAPPENED! NEXT WILL BE THE EMERGENCY ALERT TEST FOR CIVILIANS! (https://youtu.be/PvIZoZEf8UU?si=aJPtKlHTFGeze6mT)





They claim it is pagers, I claim its something else but either way this will be used on us with our cell phones very soon! It's all going down, the cell phone is walking time bomb. It's been shown ,it's been proven, and it's now happening.





Think about the direction we are heading with cell phones. Nokia President & CEO and WEF member Pekka Lundmark said that by 2030 smartphones will be built directly into our bodies. Nokia also plans on using humans as antennas for 6G. (https://t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes/12167) The implications here are vast and deadly.





👀 – Predictive programming in BBC tel-a-vision mini series 'Years & Years' 2019 | Built-In Phones (https://t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes/506)





Also predictive programing in the movie "CELL" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCns4w3GA9A)