BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Session 4 - The Monetary System/Bankers Wars
Free on the Land
Free on the Land
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 03/02/2024

Learn about the monetary system and its history.  Learn about what is real money and what is not. Learn about the history of money and how it was used over the centuries.  Learn about the Federal Reserve System.  Learn how all wars are bankers wars.  Learn about usury and fiat currencies and how they should never be a part of a sound money system and how this system keeps us all in economic slavery.  Learn how the current fiat system based on usury is the root cause of everything going on today and how the corporate governments will stop at nothing to perpetuate the debt based slave system for purposes of control through the use of false flags and engineered emergencies

Keywords
constitutioneducationmoneygovernmenttaxesslaverycurrencydebtrepublicstatutescodesfederal reserve language
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy