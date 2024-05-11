Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 My Most Favorite Time of the Year! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So far, every thing I’ve planted is coming up well. I also planted more cucumbers, okra, jalapeño seeds and peanuts. And I have new crop covers to keep the bugs away. Bug season is almost here! 🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll