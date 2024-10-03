BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ebola released on us, how a Chirstian doctor healed it!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
404 views • 7 months ago

Ebola released on us, how a Chirstian doctor healed it!


Clay Clark: Is there something particular on your website that you feel like everybody should check out?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I love the book Called For Life that we're playing at the book club tonight. So our Xspaces, Twitter, book club, we're playing one of our books because you're empowered when you're healthy. That's it! Kent and Amber Brantley, we played it for a couple of weeks. It's not a long book. You mean, it was Ebola, nothing SARSCoV2 that you released on us, but this Christian Doctor healed it. So right here in Ventura, California, it was the team. So when you hear that, you're empowered. And then we can challenge Elon Musk tonight and see if we have 1000s of people on there, including Trump. Why don't you see how some Christians healed our land by simply loving one's neighbor as themselves and truly fighting for them to heal them? That's the story everybody needs to see.


10/02/2024 - Thrivetime Show with General Flynn, Tom Renz and Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://rumble.com/v5h7njt-general-flynn-and-dr.-mikovits-we-have-to-win-this-election-.html


Called for Life (book): https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/called-for-life-by-kent-brantly-and-amber.html


Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books


Book Club archive on Odem: https://odem.cloud/account/program-details/2054

Keywords
healthbooknewshealingchristiantruthcureebolamikovitsclay clarkthrivetime show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy