The so called rebels inside Aleppo - ISIS Daesh flag?

The so called rebels inside Aleppo.

One of them is hiding his unit flag in front of camera.

The CIA/MI6 handlers told them not to do stupid s#it like this, as it would be bad for the rebranding PR campaign they invested in.

Comments:

An ISIS Daesh flag.

A few more comments found with and about this video:

I will never be convinced that ISIS isn't the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service stirring the pot.

Another comment that followed:

the United States of Israel. It's a joint genocide.