Take off and Fight! (no vocal)
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
3 weeks ago

The song shows the airwar during WWII from both sides, when each side (Britons in 1940, Germans in 1944-45) was defending its own country against overwhelming enemy .

The first half should be sung with British accent, the second one with German. Anyone who can do it (I cannot) please inform me ;)

Creation of video clips with airwar scenes is also welcome!

Lyrics:

Take off and fight!


by George Right


All Europe is crushed by the German jackboot,

The Nazis are ready to win.

A bunch of old fighters - half-metal, half-wood -

Is almost all left in between.


For Britain, for freedom, for all we must save -

Bad odds, but the stakes are too high! -

No rest, no repair, they come wave by wave,

Reload and get back to the sky!


Take off and fight!

This is our final stand.

Tremendous might

Is invading our Motherland.

No time to cry,

You still have some asses here to kick

Before you die,

So push the throttle and pull the stick!


The fires, ruins and ashes in Köln and Berlin.

The hell comes from heaven today.

The hordes of Lancasters and B-17s

Are sweeping our country away.


We are outnumbered at least one to five,

We're running of fuel - so what?

Our women and children are burning alive,

So fight, whether you can or not!


Steig an! Zu Schlacht!

Das ist unser letzte Rand.

Enorme Macht

Stürzt sich auf das Vaterland.

Zu klag'n ist blöd,

Manche Feinde müssen zahlen teuer

Vor deinem Tod,

So drück den Gashebel und zieh die Steuer!

wwiiluftwafferafmilitary songs
