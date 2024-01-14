Create New Account
'Shark Tank' star exposes reality of Trump civil fraud case in NY | Newsmax
Published a month ago

TRUMP CASE SHARKED: The reality of NY AG Letitia James' civil fraud case against Trump was exposed by "Shark Tank" businessman Kevin O'Leary during an interview on CNN, and constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz joins "Sunday Report" to discuss.

Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Don't have cable/satellite that carries NEWSMAX? Watch NEWSMAX online, on-demand by subscribing to NEWSMAX+ with a free trial at http://NEWSMAXPlus.com.

Listen to NEWSMAX from anywhere or subscribe to podcasts: https://newsmax.com/listen/



Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

