ZELENSKYY AND MACRON BEFORE THEY WERE PRESIDENTS 🎭 SOMETHING IS NOT ADDING UP❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB always thought it was strange that Ronald Reagan was actually a two-term President [at least on paper; anyone with a working brain 🧠 knows that #ICEPICK ⛏ George Herbert Walker Bush ran things following the Hinckley Event]
Isaac’s Army - Zelensky and Macron before they were Presidents….
Something is not adding up….
Source: https://x.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1917521852370489363
Thumbnail: https://www.businessinsider.com/zelenskyy-macron-awkward-photo-become-internet-meme-2022-6
AltCasttV & Odysee thumbnail: https://makeagif.com/gif/zelensky-dancing-Eqlncu
You'll note the tag #homosexualbankingmafia; to explain:
They are mostly, if not wholly homosexual
They are all affluent
They work together behind the scenes as a crime family
Look up two things:
Ever Play Werewolf and Brotherhood of the Bell [both on this channel; add channel name to search]