ZELENSKYY AND MACRON BEFORE THEY WERE PRESIDENTS 🎭 SOMETHING IS NOT ADDING UP❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
202 views • 4 months ago

VfB always thought it was strange that Ronald Reagan was actually a two-term President [at least on paper; anyone with a working brain 🧠 knows that #ICEPICK ⛏ George Herbert Walker Bush ran things following the Hinckley Event]


Isaac’s Army - Zelensky and Macron before they were Presidents….


Something is not adding up….


Source: https://x.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1917521852370489363


Thumbnail: https://www.businessinsider.com/zelenskyy-macron-awkward-photo-become-internet-meme-2022-6


AltCasttV & Odysee thumbnail: https://makeagif.com/gif/zelensky-dancing-Eqlncu


You'll note the tag #homosexualbankingmafia; to explain:


They are mostly, if not wholly homosexual


They are all affluent


They work together behind the scenes as a crime family


Look up two things:


Ever Play Werewolf and Brotherhood of the Bell [both on this channel; add channel name to search]

emmanuel macronronald reaganmulti pronged attackshame and ridiculevoldomyr zelenskyyicepick george herbert walker bushcontrolled assetscelebrities turned politicians
