Missing Children

Where Have All The Children Gone? 300,000 Missing In America!?!?

* A new report from the DHS Office of Inspector General shows that the U.S. has lost close to 300K migrant children.

* These children are at risk for trafficking, exploitation or forced labor.

* When you look closely, the numbers are far worse than that.





Redacted News (21 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5bvwzf-where-have-all-the-children-gone-300000-missing-in-america-redacted-w-natal.html

https://youtu.be/Y454_gkUeuM