It's About To Get Crazy

The FA&FO Time Has Passed
* If we don’t do something big and bold soon, we’re going to be in a real dilemma.
* The libs are going to double/triple down.
* The only way to expose them is to make them show their asses to America.
* Anyone who tells you President Trump can’t win this election is delusional.
* If you think we’ve reached peak [Dem] madness, think again.
* We are winning.
* Their toxic ideas don’t work on us.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3af9fq-trump-should-throw-this-curveball-ep.-2072-08222023.html