It's About To Get Crazy

The FA&FO Time Has Passed

* If we don’t do something big and bold soon, we’re going to be in a real dilemma.

* The libs are going to double/triple down.

* The only way to expose them is to make them show their asses to America.

* Anyone who tells you President Trump can’t win this election is delusional.

* If you think we’ve reached peak [Dem] madness, think again.

* We are winning.

* Their toxic ideas don’t work on us.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 22 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3af9fq-trump-should-throw-this-curveball-ep.-2072-08222023.html

