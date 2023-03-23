PROOF THE POISONATIONS ARE GRAPHENE OXIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
IT WAS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME
MR KF - NEVER GIVE UP (Bitchute) - PFIZER, THEIR VACCINE AND GRAPHENE OXIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6p2Au5S6Z3OF/
PDF OF PFIZER FDA STUDY - https://tinyurl.com/52m3cxwb
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency - https://phmpt.org/ (ALL PFIZER DOCUMENTS ARE HERE)
Mirrored - Remarque88