© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Apr 18, 2023
Messages given by Our Lady and visions experienced by Blessed Elena Aiello
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Jesus, I trust in You !
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
Sources
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lPSZ_lxYbMjytnqM-zZPFlzQUZ3CzzyEiItqMPWp1gk/edit
#OurLady #BlessedElenaAiello #Love #Mercy #Catholic
Terrifying Vision of the Souls in Hell by Blessed Elena Aiello! Many Priests are in Hell
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U2RQMXn1hY