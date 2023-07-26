Spiritual Warfare Bible Study Series - Pastor Larry on SJWellfire.com

Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Part One Study – Spiritual Warfare Series Pastor Larry

The next few months we will be talking about our spiritual warfare. It is of the importance that we all have our Bibles with us because it is the word of god that teach us how to fight our enemy. I want you to know that is not my opinions or your that count but it is what the scriptures say. So have your Bible ready at your fingertips because I will be referencing passages quite often and I will even give you time to find them.

Many Christens that I know do not give the bible top place int heir lives and as a result live a struggling or defeated spiritual life. You are not prepared for battle if you do not know your Bible. This must be emphasized repeatedly.

Without your Bible is like me going into battle with my rifle when I was in Vietnam. Every soldier knows that he must be armed when facing his enemy.

I want to look at the passage in our armor. Please open your Bible to what is says in Ephesians 6-17 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: There you have it the word of god is like a sword. The only offensive weapon that is used against our enemies in the spiritual realm. In cross reference to this same thought, please turn to the book of Hebrews chapter 4 verse 12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

