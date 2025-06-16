PROPHETIC CALLER - THE WARNING, ANTICHRIST, WW3, FAMINE, PLAGUES

INFOWARS CALLER FROM MARCH 9TH, 2020.⭐

The World War will not have the same impact if the majority of people repent after The Warning.⭐

After the world war will come the famine and then the plagues. Yet, prayer can mitigate the chastisement.

Pray hard so that the War, and the chastisement which will follow it, can be diluted and averted. Only the faith of humanity and allegiance to Me, your Divine Saviour, can achieve this.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/13/after-the-world-war-will-come-the-famine-and-then-the-plagues-yet-prayer-can-mitigate-the-chastisement/



