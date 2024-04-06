Nat'l Border Patrol Council Pres Brandon Judd: Trump’s border policies worked!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s border policies worked! Listen to National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd: "When you bring back catch-and-release, you are inviting people to cross ours borders illegally -and that's exactly what Biden has done."