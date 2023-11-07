Manhood Discussions - Evangelizing Catholic Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Men Chicago Southland - CMCSMen.net
Audio Timeline:
01:55 - Brian Murry intro and what he's doing with CMCE
04:00 - What is Evangelizing Men?
05:15 - Motivation for men's group in Edgewater neighborhood.
08:00 - What's happening in the Church, and why men need to step up.
08:45 - Two questions: Who and How?
11:00 - Strategy.
15:00 - Sharing the faith.
16:40 - Looking at a person's soul - Coming to Jesus.
18:30 - Getting the men's group started.
19:45 - Saint Francis 'preaching' evangelization.
22:10 - Evangelizing non-Catholic or fallen away men.
23:30 - Harvesting the field.
26:30 - Parish based groups.
32:00 - Opening the door to direction of the group.
24:45 - Catholic manhood conversion.
35:30 - Men need structure.
37:00 - Building the Church.
38:50 - We all need conversion.
42:00 - Timeline for developing a core group.
44:15 - Group meeting agenda.
49:55 - Why should men should show up to a men's group.
51:00 - Bullet points for evangelizing Catholic men.
53:30 - Sharing the most important thing to come to Jesus.
56:30 - What happens when finding a great group.
102:00 - Last thoughts.