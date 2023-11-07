Manhood Discussions - Evangelizing Catholic Men

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - CMCSMen.net

Audio Timeline:

01:55 - Brian Murry intro and what he's doing with CMCE

04:00 - What is Evangelizing Men?

05:15 - Motivation for men's group in Edgewater neighborhood.

08:00 - What's happening in the Church, and why men need to step up.

08:45 - Two questions: Who and How?

11:00 - Strategy.

15:00 - Sharing the faith.

16:40 - Looking at a person's soul - Coming to Jesus.

18:30 - Getting the men's group started.

19:45 - Saint Francis 'preaching' evangelization.

22:10 - Evangelizing non-Catholic or fallen away men.

23:30 - Harvesting the field.

26:30 - Parish based groups.

32:00 - Opening the door to direction of the group.

24:45 - Catholic manhood conversion.

35:30 - Men need structure.

37:00 - Building the Church.

38:50 - We all need conversion.

42:00 - Timeline for developing a core group.

44:15 - Group meeting agenda.

49:55 - Why should men should show up to a men's group.

51:00 - Bullet points for evangelizing Catholic men.

53:30 - Sharing the most important thing to come to Jesus.

56:30 - What happens when finding a great group.

102:00 - Last thoughts.







