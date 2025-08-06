The Suicide Machines’ Rich Tschirhart - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 585

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rich Tschirhart, bassist of the ska punk band, The Suicide Machines, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Summer Circus Tour with Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Bit Me Bambi, and Catbite. The Suicide Machines is currently supporting their newest single, Never Go Quietly.





Fender American Original '50s Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bn9v6W

Squier Affinity PJ Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxvo7W

Shure GLXD16+ Wireless Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEPM3Q

MXR M87 Bass Compressor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXv579

Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver DI - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeZMgr

Fender ABY Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/2aevEa

Fender Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGoMBR

Peavey T-Max Bass Amp Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GAvbr

Ampeg 6x10 Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOvMQ7

Mono M80 Dual Bass Gig Bag - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9JMZb

Ernie Ball Super Slinky Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRYM6B





Film Date - June 26, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL





Facebook - https://facebook.com/suicidemachinesdetroit

Instagram - https://instagram.com/suicidemachinesdetroit





00:00 Introduction

00:39 Bass Guitars

04:38 Amp

08:56 Pedals

10:33 Cabinet





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





