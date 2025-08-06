BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Suicide Machines’ Rich Tschirhart - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 585
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
14 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rich Tschirhart, bassist of the ska punk band, The Suicide Machines, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Summer Circus Tour with Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Bit Me Bambi, and Catbite. The Suicide Machines is currently supporting their newest single, Never Go Quietly.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Original '50s Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bn9v6W

Squier Affinity PJ Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxvo7W

Shure GLXD16+ Wireless Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEPM3Q

MXR M87 Bass Compressor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXv579

Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver DI - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeZMgr

Fender ABY Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/2aevEa

Fender Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGoMBR

Peavey T-Max Bass Amp Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GAvbr

Ampeg 6x10 Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOvMQ7

Mono M80 Dual Bass Gig Bag - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9JMZb

Ernie Ball Super Slinky Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRYM6B


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 26, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE SUICIDE MACHINES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/suicidemachinesdetroit

Instagram - https://instagram.com/suicidemachinesdetroit


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Bass Guitars

04:38 Amp

08:56 Pedals

10:33 Cabinet


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Bass Guitars

04:38Amp

08:56Pedals

10:33Cabinet

