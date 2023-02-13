Charlie Peters GB News, just dropped this documentary on rape gangs.





The grooming gangs scandal is still claiming scores of victims an exclusive GB News investigation has found, as thousands of historical and modern survivors have come forward to a charity supporting victims since 2020.





This broadcaster has seen an exclusive copy of The Maggie Oliver Foundation’s (TMOF) annual report, which reveals that it is currently working on over 50 live group-localised child sexual exploitation cases.





This is only happening because of brave people who fought alongside us from the EDL to journalism, jobs, friends and family lost, before that everyone was afraid to talk about it.





Great to see people finally doing it, the only difference being they won't take flack for it.





Tommy Robinson who has dared to talk about it when the mainstream have been silent and who also has been involved in exposing the sexual abuse as a investigative journalist has commented "It's now mainstream conversation, and I'm so glad".





