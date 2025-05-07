Suidlanders Chats with Simon Roche and Marius Greyling, 29de April 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're doing it in English this time round!
The topics discussed are around Geopolitics and the very interesting stand-off between Russia and the West
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he believes occupation of Crimea is "a done deal"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd8ZXeVTaMc
Full interview: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on "Face the Nation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIkzReERAcM
