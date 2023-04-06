Get Prepped - Base Layers

Base layers add a large degree of comfort and additonal properties that can compliment your other clothing. Base layers made out of Merino wool offer a huge advantage to you and others should you be in any sort of situation where you have to go outside or are forced outside, from your home, for any reason. It's also a good idea to have base layers for everyday wear for work/recreation etc. They come in different weights, so lightweight for spring/summer and get medium/heavyweight for autumn/winter.





Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper





