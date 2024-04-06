BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6/4/24: 666 FF Event? Biden EO NGO Trafficking $ Laundering, HB Trial, Monster F_uci #TrumpForce47
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1242 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 11 months ago


6/4/24: Biden's EO today meant to insure all migrants trafficked thru NGO's paid by USAID TP $. HB gun trial: Laptop entered into evidence! Fauci/Garland hearings: more lies exposed to America. And so much more! Cartel Babylon scorched by God's Sunlight! We Are Free!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


ACTION!!

https://trumpforce47.com/

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/

https://causeofamerica.org/

Call Speaker Johnson: 202-225-2777

Your Reps: 202-225-3121

https://billblasterapp.org/


BofA's Erica AI tracking all you spend: SCS

https://newsroom.bankofamerica.com/content/newsroom/press-releases/2024/04/bofa-s-erica-surpasses-2-billion-interactions--helping-42-millio.html


WI Dem AG Indicts Trumps Lawyers, etc:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/new-wisconsin-ag-josh-kaul-indicts-trump-attorneys/

Recall Robin Voss!!

https://lindelloffensefund.org/?utm_campaign=plan


35th Anniversary of the CCP massacre at Tiananmen Square, Beijing:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989_Tiananmen_Square_protests_and_massacre


Hunter Biden trial today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/nazi-piece-sht-hunter-bidens-wife-melissa-cohen/

Find Out Everything on the Hunter Biden Laptop:

https://www.marcopolo501c3.org/


Speaker Johnson's Handler: John Boehner:

https://www.axios.com/2024/06/03/speaker-mike-johnson-john-boehner


Huge Peace Rally in Hungary Against NATO War expands war vs. Russia:

https://www.rt.com/news/598644-budapest-peace-march-nato/


President elect Milano of Panama vows to shut down the Darien Gap Migrant Traffick:

https://www.toddbensman.com/will-panamas-new-president-really-close-the-darien-gap/


US Deploying to Troops to Ukraine in WW3 Build up:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/world-war-iii-watch-nato-drawing-up-plans/


Macron to Declare French troops into Ukraine on 666:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-could-announce-sending-military-trainers-ukraine-soon-diplomats-say-2024-05-30/


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy