Scott Ritter: Ukraine will be DESTROYED as Putin Exposes NATO's Fragility

Former Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joined in mid-February to react to Putin's bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson and how it reflects an ongoing warning to NATO on the perilous state of affairs of its Ukraine proxy.
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
