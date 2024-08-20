⁣Khalissee - 🇮🇱🇪🇬 What was the Lavon Affair? A brilliant explanation in under 3 minutes by @CensoredMen





Source: https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1825265970950090887





Thumbnail: https://www.thecrimesofsenatoruzamere.net/chapter_42_judge_prus_recuses_himself.html





One thing VfB does is to archive pages of interest; this one qualifies, as it cnnot correctly be archived via the offered tools: ⁣Online antisemites’ new frontier? The Talmud





⁣Rabbi Daniel Rowe says criticism of the Talmud is escaping neo-Nazi forums, and becoming mainstream





⁣It takes most Jews seven and a half years to study the Talmud through the Daf Yomi programme. Yeshiva students from Lakewood to Gateshead to B’nei Brak spend a day on each of its more than 2000 pages learning and absorbing every word of the book.





This makes it all the more impressive, of course, that social media influencers seem to have mastered all 2,711 pages of a standard copy since their interest in Israel began – around about October 7.





Dan Bilzerian, an American poker player-turned-influencer, shared his take on the rabbinic text in a post on X this weekend. It has received almost six million views.





“The Talmud is, after the Hebrew Bible, the central text of Rabbinic Judaism, and the primary source of Jewish religious law (halakha) and Jewish theology,” he wrote, deflty copying and pasting the opening paragraph of the Wikipedia entry titled “Talmud”.:





⁣https://twitter.com/DanBilzerian/status/1825211759906693465





⁣Underneath his brief explanation, Bilzerian posted twelve quotes allegedly taken from the Talmud. “If a Goy hits a Jew he must be killed,” one reads. “A Jew may ‘violate’ but not marry a non-Jew girl,” says another.





Needless to say, Bilzerian’s “quotes” are either mistranslated, decontextualized, or entirely made-up. Rabbis including Yisrael Eliashiv and Daniel Rowe have taken to social media to combat the misinformation, painstakingly analysing each reference, in keeping, ironically, with the traditions of Jewish scholarship that the Talmud exemplifies.





⁣Some quotes on the viral graphic are entirely falsified. Tosfot Yevamot 84b for example does not say If you eat with a Goy it’s the same as eating with a dog,” Gad. Shas 2:2 – allegedly that “a Jew may violate but not marry a non-Jewish girl” – is also fictional. In fact, Gad. Shas is not an abbreviation for any Tractates of the Talmud.





Others are falsely quoted, or mistranslated – something Rabbi Rowe says is not surprising, given the complexity of the Talmud. “It is very difficult to read the Talmud,” he explains, “even if you have studied it for a long time. This makes it even harder for the average person to immediately refute these claims”.





The viral post, for example, quotes Sanhedrib 58b as saying “If a Goy hits a Jew he must be killed”.





Leaving aside the deliberately provocative translation, this is not exactly what Rabbi Chanina is saying. He argues that if a non-Jew were to hit a Jew, they would deserve to be killed. Jewish law, though, states that a non-Jew would not be executed for this. As Rabbi Eliashiv explains, this extract is an opinion about what ought to happen to someone if they commit a crime, not what will under the law. Reading the Talmud with the intention of looking for the worst possible interpretation, though, leads to the publicised quote – and suggests, entirely falsely, that Jewish law devalues non-Jewish life.

⁣The Talmud is “fertile ground for antisemitism,” Rabbi Rowe, the former executive director of Aish UK, told The JC. “It’s the most natural target of antisemitism, and it’s been going on for centuries”.





“Obviously, the Torah has historically been very hard for Christians to attack, because it’s the Old Testament, but the Talmud is something separate, and it’s easy to attack because it’s so hard to access and understand – so it’s seen as a secret document”.





⁣While attacking the Talmud may be a feature of historical antisemitism, its latest iteration is as modern as it is ancient. “There’s a lot of anger against Israel and the Jews at the moment,” Rabbi Rowe explains. “Antisemitism is not a standard bigotry,” he says, “and the trajectory is unique. It is always demonisation, and it’s always about justifying that demonisation. People want to justify their emotional hatred of Jews, and say ‘Look, these guys are really hateful and really demonic,’ and people are primed to believe this”.





The latest viral graphic certainly plays into pre-concieved antisemitic tropes. Take Bava Kamma 113a, which is quoted as “Jews may use lies to circumvent a ‘Goy’ Gentile”.





Read the rest here:





https://www.thejc.com/news/features/online-antisemites-new-frontier-the-talmud-jlqnzyo4