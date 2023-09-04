GABON - Leader of the Coup, General Brice Oligui Nguema has been Sworn in as Transitional President of Gabon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brice Oligui Nguema sworn in as Gabon's transitional president
The leader of a coup General Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as transitional president of Gabon by constitutional court judges in a televised ceremony designed to solidify the junta's power.
Nguema was given a standing ovation by an audience of military officers and officials
In the Gabonese capital, Libreville, soldiers gathered for Nguema's swearing-in celebration.