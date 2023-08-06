LIVE INTERVIEW -- FROM HIROSHIMA TO HOPE IN SEATTLE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello
Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Mary
Hanson with the planning committee of the beautiful Hiroshima to
Hope peace committee! They always have a peace celebrate every year
on August 6th in Seattle, Washington USA at Green Lake from 6 pm to 9 pm PT. I hope
you all can attend! Ted, Out of this World
Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com