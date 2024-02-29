Streamed live on Dec 27, 2021 #TruthFreedomHealth

Dr. SHIVA LIVE: Beyond the Biden-Trump Theater. What Is To Be Done? Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion how the Establishment is ONE, and how both Biden-Trump DUO serve their ONE Master Big Pharma, and why it's necessary to let go of fake Left & Right dialectic, and build the MOVEMENT for Truth Freedom Health. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. He is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the scientific truth. Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles: 1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath; 2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and, 3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth. Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar. Get Educated or Be Enslaved! Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior! TruthFreedomHealth.com