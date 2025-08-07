RT News - August 7 2025 2PM GMT

August 7, 2025

A much anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is on the cards and looks set to happen next week. With the Russian President hinting the UAE could play host. According to RT sources - the Indian Prime Minister is set to make his way to China at the end of the month. In what will be his first diplomatic visit to the country in seven years. New Delhi looks East as Washington continues its global tariff campaign raising US tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

