OUTRAGEOUS Rape VICTIM jailed for calling her migrant rapist a PIG over text (mirrored)

29 Jun 2024
A rape victim has been jailed for LONGER than her rapist got, after she texted him and called him a 'pig' and a 'freak', after he reported her for 'offence'.
