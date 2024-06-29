OUTRAGEOUS Rape VICTIM jailed for calling her migrant rapist a PIG over text (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel GBNews at:-

#gbnews #news #germany

A rape victim has been jailed for LONGER than her rapist got, after she texted him and called him a 'pig' and a 'freak', after he reported her for 'offence'.





