Pets in Love





May 25, 2023





Workers found him crying in a deep hole, a worker bravely did this to save the dog

The poor dog was detected by the workers in the deep hole of a construction site. Kind workers drove the excavator to save the dog from the pit. They were very careful to do this because it could cause injury to the dog. Slowly and carefully with the direction of someone else besides the excavator. They already got the dog in... But he suddenly fell down again... The team was very worried, but it was lucky the dog that ground is soft and moist. On the second try, a worker bravely went into the pit to save the dog This is very dangerous because you don't wear protective clothing. Imagine if something bad happened and he fell down too! Luckily that didn't happen! He got to the dog! Now the excavator will take them up! Thank you to the kind workers! How do you feel about this action? Please share below!

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewc1TAYfCdI