SPACE TIME and THE ECLIPSE: What You NEED to know about PENDULUMS/WITCHES/and the EARTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since we are days away from the 2024 total solar eclipse. Some very interesting events have hit the headlines and here is one of them…
WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com
WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504
INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237
BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e
SUDDEN WAVE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@SuddenWave
SUBSCRIBE
LIKE And SHARE