vintagestories Roaring 1940s A Day in New York & Los Angeles in Color
393 views • 03/06/2023

vintagestories Roaring 1940s A Day in New York & Los Angeles in Color

VINTAGE STORIES @vintagestories9612https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiyYaxSORLY


Roaring 1940s A Day in New York & Los Angeles in Color


Time travel back to New York and Los Angeles 1940s like you've never seen before. New York City in the 1940s was buzzing with activity, with the population of Manhattan almost reaching 2 million inhabitants. This incredible color film, which document everyday life in New York City and Los Angeles, are a glimpse back at this era.

If you like this video, you could support my technical work, I've spent a considerable amount of time and effort, thank you :

 paypal.me/realvintagestories

Archival footage supplied by Internet Archive (at archive.org) in association with Prelinger Archives.

The original film has been motion-stabilized, enhanced, upscaled and colourized by means of state-of-the-art video software. AI Restoration Process:

1. DeNoise and removed artifacts.

2. Increased motion interpolation to 60 fps, using a deep learning open source program Dainapp.

3. Upscaled using AI to 4K resolution

4. Added color using Deoldify

5. Added sound and join the various film fragments by means of a sophisticated editor.

It is free to view and not commercially available on DVD or for republishing elsewhere.

If you are new to this channel, welcome. Consider subscribing to continue exploring opportunities.

