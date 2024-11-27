The empire of the 3 states, DC, London, Vatican

The 3 city states own the Crown.

The creation of the trilateral New World Order (NWO) founding of the Vatican, City of London and Washington D.C. The United States is defined as a federal corporation under US code 3002 section 15. The Virginia Company was turned into the United States during the non-occurring Revolutionary War by the Freemasonic Founding Fathers who were serving the Grand Lodge of England. The Virginia Company was issued by the British royal family from the City of London Corporation for North American settlements. In 1213 King John surrendered the Kingdom of England to the Holy See under the Golden Bull. In 1215 under direct papal authority King John issued the Magna Carta (Latin for Great Charter) and that established the one-mile are block called the City of London Corporation as a sovereign entity from England and London. The Holy See uses Latin for official documents and the Vatican uses Latin as its official language. Novus Ordo Seclorum is Latin and translates to New Order of the Ages and is on the United States Great Seal and United States one dollar bill. Washington DC is located in both Virginia and Maryland. That is Virgin Mary Land. DC was originally called Rome in 1669 which is stated in the Catholic Encyclopedia. DC is Roman architecture and Capitol Hill is named after Capitoline Hill in Rome. The ancient Roman fasces symbol is all over federal buildings and federal seals. The federal government is based on the Roman Republic which was a fascist empire.