Reps. Greene and Good on Mayorkas impeachment: Evidence is there

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following a Heritage Foundation forum on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Bob Good of Virginia tell One America News that they have seen enough evidence to form the legal basis for Congress to take action. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.