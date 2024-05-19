UKRAINE COLLAPSE! Russian forces drove to Volchansk Center

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Northern troops advanced rapidly into the center of Volchansk, a town in Kharkov region flattening Ukrainian front. Ukrainian units withdrew when Russian troops entered and did not give enemy reinforcements a chance. Russian defenders penetrated Ukrainian fortifications including the main one at Volchansk.
