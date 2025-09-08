BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Climate Coup: Global Warming's Invasion of Our Government and Our Lives by Patrick Michaels
BrightLearn critically examines the politicization of climate change alarmism, exposing flaws in the IPCC's credibility, the overreach of executive power in climate policy, and the economic consequences of green energy mandates, as outlined in Patrick Michaels' book "Climate Coup: Global Warming's Invasion of Our Government and Our Lives," while advocating for constitutional governance and evidence-based solutions.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

